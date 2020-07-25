Stephen Andrew Allmacher



Husband. Father. Grandfather. War Veteran.



Stephen Andrew Allmacher, age 71, a longtime resident of Washington Twp., passed away July 18, 2020 in his own home, surrounded by his family. He was born January 1, 1949 in Detroit, the son of Daniel and Josephine (Bronson) Allmacher.



He graduated from Chippewa Valley High School in 1967, before volunteering to serve his country in the US Navy as a SeaBee in Vietnam. He became an electrician and worked at Selfridge Air National Guard base before spending 30 years at Ford Motor Company. Stephen's favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas, which is where he married Carol Sue Carson on September 19, 1975. Stephen always had a hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to most things, but turned into absolute butter whenever his granddaughters were around. (Or when Sampson the dog was ready to play.)



He is survived by his beloved wife Carol Sue of Washington, beloved sons Kevin (Mychele) Allmacher of Commerce Twp., Errol (Theresa) Allmacher of Minneapolis, Stephen Allmacher Jr. of Washington, beloved grandchildren Sarah, Marissa, Kathlyn, Mckenzey, Carson, Ellie. Also surviving are his siblings John Paul (Sandy) Allmacher of Sterling Heights, Shirley Jo (Mark) Vernier of Washington Twp. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Janice M. Allmacher, Ross G. (Valerie M.) Allmacher, Gerald R. Allmacher, Daniel Smith (Sandra G.) Allmacher Jr.. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery on September 18th. There will be a memorial service with military funeral honors. Arrangements entrusted to the Muir Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.









