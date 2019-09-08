|
|
Stephen Cliff Bachle
Lake City - Stephen Cliff Bachle, 73, died July 23, 2019, in Lake City, MI. Born February 17, 1946, son of Carl F. Bachle and Elizabeth (née Cliff) Bachle in Detroit, MI. Raised in Grosse Pointe Farms, Steve graduated from Austin High School and Boston College. As an adult, Steve was well traveled and lived in Aspen, CO, San Diego, CA, Olympia, WA, Grosse Pointe Farms and Lake City, MI, among other places. He was a multi-talented philosopher-scholar who was above all a skilled composer and musician. A self-taught astronomer with a wry sense of humor, Steve also excelled at skiing and other sports, writing, and photography. He cultivated bountiful vegetable and sunflower gardens, could shoot a mean game of pool, and do amazing magic tricks. Predeceased by his parents, brother Carl F. Bachle and sister Diane B. Kelly, Steve is survived by his sister Andrea B. Fisher of Petoskey, MI, his good friend Beverly Lind of Lake City, and 7 nephews and 5 nieces, and many grand-nephews and nieces. Burial was private.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019