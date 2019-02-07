Stephen Czapski



Grosse Pointe Farms - Czapski, Stephen, age 74, February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Proud father of Margaret (Dr. Michael) Cappelli, Stephen (Heather) Czapski, and Frank (Elizabeth) Czapski. Loving grandfather of Roxanne, Conner, Michael, Anthony, Jonny, Olivia, and Carter. Stephen worked with special needs children in the Detroit Public School system for over 30 years. He was the area director of the Detroit Special Olympics. He also taught at Wayne State University for 20 years as an adjunct professor in the school of education. During the Vietnam era, he was in the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was the medic of his unit. A special thanks goes out to Michele, Barb, Adrienne and Ann and all the other staff and residents at American House in Grosse Pointe Farms. They made his life so joyful. Visitation Friday 2-8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Rosary 7:00 pm. Instate Saturday 9:30 until Mass 10 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 6021 Whittier, Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Detroit Special Olympics. ahpeters.com











Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019