Stephen Melvin Zacharias



Dearborn - January 13, 1936 - September 5, 2020



Naval Veteran, American Legion Fort Dearborn Post #364



Loving Husband.



Survived by one Sister, three Sons, two Grandsons and many Nieces and Nephews.



"Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today" - Pops



Celebration Services tentatively set for January 2021



Celebrate His Life



He Loved Life and made the most of it. People, Classic cars, Golf and ball-hawking, Happy Hours in his garage, his flowers and home.



His willingness to help others (even if you didn't want it) LOL.



Don't be sad that he is not with us, be happy that you were one of the people in this world to know him. We, the lucky few.



So, raise a glass, or two, and wish him Bon Voyage!



Until we meet again.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store