Stephen Melvin Zacharias
Dearborn - January 13, 1936 - September 5, 2020
Naval Veteran, American Legion Fort Dearborn Post #364
Loving Husband.
Survived by one Sister, three Sons, two Grandsons and many Nieces and Nephews.
"Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today" - Pops
Celebration Services tentatively set for January 2021
Celebrate His Life
He Loved Life and made the most of it. People, Classic cars, Golf and ball-hawking, Happy Hours in his garage, his flowers and home.
His willingness to help others (even if you didn't want it) LOL.
Don't be sad that he is not with us, be happy that you were one of the people in this world to know him. We, the lucky few.
So, raise a glass, or two, and wish him Bon Voyage!
Until we meet again.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.