Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
Stephen N. Bizek


1935 - 2019
Stephen N. Bizek Obituary
Stephen N. Bizek

Livonia - Stephen N. Bizek born January 20, 1935 passed away July 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Catherine. Beloved father of Stephen M. (Kathy) Bizek, Paul (Penny) Bizek, Mary (Paul) Pastula and Terri Sopha. Proud grandfather of Beth, Stephanie, Katey, Keith, Daniel, Kevin and Michelle. Dear brother of the late Carole. A funeral in state will occur at St. Edith Catholic Church at 10am until time of service at 11am on Friday July 19, 2019.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 17, 2019
