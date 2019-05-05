Services
- - Steve passed away in Jupiter, FL on April 22, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Age 84. Longtime resident of the Detroit area. Proud Graduate of Cranbrook Schools and Michigan State University. Proudly served in the US Army. Retired CEO of H.B. Stubbs Company, Warren. Beloved husband of Mary Louise (nee Bird) for 58 years. Loving father of Stephen H. Stubbs (Kathryn) and the late Scott W. Stubbs. Cherished grandfather of Shannon. Predeceased by his parents, Harold and Evelyn (nee Pease) Stubbs. Dear brother of the late Julie Stubbs. Brother-in-law of David Bird (Pam), Margaret Hooker (Ed Wilburn) and Connie Dugger. Also many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial services for Steve and his son, Scott will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 1669 W. Maple, Birmingham, 48009, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Cranbrook Kingswood Alumni Association, PO Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303 or the Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
