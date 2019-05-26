Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1669 W. Maple
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Owen Stubbs Scott William Stubbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Owen Stubbs Scott William Stubbs

- - Memorial services for Steve and his son, Scott will be held this Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church, 1669 W. Maple, Birmingham, 48009. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Cranbrook Kingswood Alumni Association, PO Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303 or the Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029. A.J. Desmond & Sons 248-549-0500

View obituary and share memories

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now