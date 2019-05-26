|
Stephen Owen Stubbs Scott William Stubbs
- - Memorial services for Steve and his son, Scott will be held this Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church, 1669 W. Maple, Birmingham, 48009. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Cranbrook Kingswood Alumni Association, PO Box 801, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303 or the Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029. A.J. Desmond & Sons 248-549-0500
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019