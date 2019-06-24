Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
2099 N. Hacker Road
Howell, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
2099 N. Hacker Road
Howell, MI
Brighton - Stephen P. Bamrick, of Brighton, MI formerly of Canton, MI, died peacefully at his home on June 22, 2019. He was 80 years old.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Kay; his 3 sons, Pat, Pete and Jim; 8 grandchildren; brother, Tom, and sister, Mary Logan.

Steve graduated from Sacred Heart, Dearborn, in 1956 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960. He went on to have a successful career at Ford Motor Company.

He was a great man, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Navy Veteran, and a crafty woodworker.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, Brighton, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 3:00 - 9:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 2099 N. Hacker Road, Howell, MI 48855 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11:00 AM with gathering to begin at 10:00 AM. The Rev. Fr. Francis M. George to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Capuchin Soup Kitchen and .

For further information please phone Lynch And Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 24, 2019
