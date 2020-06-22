Stephen P. Wimsatt
Stephen P. Wimsatt

WIMSATT, STEPHEN P. June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne. Loving father of Kelli (Chris) Byars and the late Christopher. Cherished son of the late Daniel and Joyce. Dearest brother of David (Annette), Tim, Liz (Art) Stanley, Margaret (Dale) Smokovitz, the late Dan, Chris, and Suzanne Hoffman. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services have been held. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
