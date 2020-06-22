Stephen P. Wimsatt
WIMSATT, STEPHEN P. June 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne. Loving father of Kelli (Chris) Byars and the late Christopher. Cherished son of the late Daniel and Joyce. Dearest brother of David (Annette), Tim, Liz (Art) Stanley, Margaret (Dale) Smokovitz, the late Dan, Chris, and Suzanne Hoffman. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services have been held. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.