Sylvan Lake - Stephen Ray Kavalar. 77, of Sylvan Lake, MI, passed away May 9, 2019 at home. He was born in Detroit, MI on August 14, 1941. Stephen graduated from Lincoln High School in Ferndale, MI and later received his plumber's license from the University of Michigan. He was married to Susan Kavalar on November 19, 1983. Stephen had a career as a pipe welder for Plumbers Local 98. He had a passion for Crossword puzzles and model airplanes. He was survived by four sons, 3 step-sons and one daughter; 12 Grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his son James Kavalar and his loyal companion, Max. A visitation will be held, Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-9PM and Tuesday at 10AM until the funeral service at 11 am at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor, MI 48320.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019