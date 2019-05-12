Services
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
(248) 682-0200
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pixley Funeral Home Godhardt-Tomlinson Chapel
2904 Orchard Lake Road
Keego Harbor, MI 48320
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Kavalar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Ray Kavalar


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Ray Kavalar Obituary
Stephen Ray Kavalar

Sylvan Lake - Stephen Ray Kavalar. 77, of Sylvan Lake, MI, passed away May 9, 2019 at home. He was born in Detroit, MI on August 14, 1941. Stephen graduated from Lincoln High School in Ferndale, MI and later received his plumber's license from the University of Michigan. He was married to Susan Kavalar on November 19, 1983. Stephen had a career as a pipe welder for Plumbers Local 98. He had a passion for Crossword puzzles and model airplanes. He was survived by four sons, 3 step-sons and one daughter; 12 Grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his son James Kavalar and his loyal companion, Max. A visitation will be held, Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-9PM and Tuesday at 10AM until the funeral service at 11 am at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor, MI 48320.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
