Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Stephen Dziegelewski
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Stephen T. Dziegelewski

Berkley - Stephen T. Dziegelewski, of Berkley age 74, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Shelby Township, Michigan. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Chester Joseph and Mary (Grzesiak) Dziegelewski. He is survived by sister Renee Derey, Bette Gibbs, brother John (Nancy) Erickson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Chester (Betty), John Derey, Kenny Gibbs and nephew David. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9th from 2 pm to 8 pm at Kaul Funeral Home 27830 Gratiot Ave in Roseville, with a Funeral Service at 7 pm.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
