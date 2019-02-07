|
Stephen T. Dziegelewski
Berkley - Stephen T. Dziegelewski, of Berkley age 74, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Shelby Township, Michigan. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Chester Joseph and Mary (Grzesiak) Dziegelewski. He is survived by sister Renee Derey, Bette Gibbs, brother John (Nancy) Erickson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Chester (Betty), John Derey, Kenny Gibbs and nephew David. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9th from 2 pm to 8 pm at Kaul Funeral Home 27830 Gratiot Ave in Roseville, with a Funeral Service at 7 pm. For more information, please visit http://www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019