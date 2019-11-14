Services
Warren - Stephen Edward Turchanik age 82 of Warren, MI. Beloved husband of the late Carole Jean (nee: David) Turchanik, and dear father of Stephen D. Turchanik (Michelle Beitler). He was the loving grandfather of Stephen A. Turchanik (Amanda Hart), and the dear brother of Mary Ann (the late John) Milarski, Helen (Joe) Boboski, and the late Andrew (Barbara) Turchanik, the late Margaret (Wally) Budzinski, the late Michael (the late Gloria), the late Ann Turchanik, and the late Nick Turchanik. Mr. Turchanik is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members. Visitation for Mr. Turchanik will be held on Sunday from 3-8pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Service will be held on Monday 11:30am at the Funeral Home. Share memories at www.Temrowski.com



- ADVERTISEMENT -