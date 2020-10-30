Sterling Price Berry
Warren - Sterling Price Berry, age 95, died on October 24, 2020 in Warren, Michigan. Loving husband of Anne. Dear father of Julia, Ginna (Matt) Ericksen, Martha Long, Barbara (William) Pappas, and Melissa (Terry) Hibdon. Cherished grandfather of 8, with two honorary grandchildren and 3 honorary great-grandchildren. Beloved uncle to many. A private memorial service will be held. Sterling will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to: Harmony Foundation International, Chippewa County Historical Society, or the Dossin Great Lakes Museum (a division of the Detroit Historical Society). View the full obituary at www.verheyden.org