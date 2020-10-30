1/1
Sterling Price Berry
Sterling Price Berry

Warren - Sterling Price Berry, age 95, died on October 24, 2020 in Warren, Michigan. Loving husband of Anne. Dear father of Julia, Ginna (Matt) Ericksen, Martha Long, Barbara (William) Pappas, and Melissa (Terry) Hibdon. Cherished grandfather of 8, with two honorary grandchildren and 3 honorary great-grandchildren. Beloved uncle to many. A private memorial service will be held. Sterling will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to: Harmony Foundation International, Chippewa County Historical Society, or the Dossin Great Lakes Museum (a division of the Detroit Historical Society). View the full obituary at www.verheyden.org






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
