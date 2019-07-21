|
Steve Antonczak
- - Steve Antonczak, 78, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital. Born in Detroit to the late George and Antoinette Antonczak, he is preceded in death by brother Thaddeus and wives Mary Margaret (Donovan) and Julianna (Kazimiera). Survived by wife Bernadette, son John (Jane), daughter Catherine (Jeff), grandchildren Luke, Brenna, Grace, Paige and Emma.
Steve earned a B.A. in Business from Wayne State and a Master's in Marketing from U of M. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserves. Lifelong interests included fishing, reading, gardening, cooking, making sausage and pickling vegetables.
After a variety of successful careers in Michigan, Steve ran away from home to sell real estate and play golf year round in Las Vegas, NV. He continued his real estate career in Chandler AZ before transitioning to Medicare Health Insurance sales.
Services will be Friday, July 26, at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 1955 E. Commerce, Milford MI. Visitation at 10:30 with Mass at 11:30 followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions in honor of Steve may be sent to Home Township Library, P.O. Box 589, Edmore, MI. 48829.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019