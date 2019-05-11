|
Steve Carbin
- - Steve David Carbin died at the Eastwood Convalescent Center of heart failure on January 27, 2019. He was 52. Steve was born on April 5, 1966 in Detroit, Michigan, to his parents, Hurstfield Pettway and Jeanette Carbin.
Steve had a lively sense of humor. An intelligent, light hearted person, he loved to talk. He enjoyed reading graphic novels, watching sports and swimming. Steve graduated from Trumbell Adult High School. Steve overcame much adversity in his life. He was a big man with a big heart, an optimist.
Steve is survived by his siblings, Judaye Street of Edgewood, Maryland; Emma Pettway; Diane Carbin; David Carbin, all of Detroit, and his brother Rasheen Carbin of Washington, D.C. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Sheryl Carbin.
Steve was cremated on Feburary 7, 2019.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 11, 2019