Steve L. Szegedy
Redford - Steve L. Szegedy, 84, passed peacefully on October 26, 2020. Survived by beloved wife Clara of 54 years, cherished daughters Lisa (Michael) Detmer and Mary Ann (Jim) Warren, and loving grandchildren Nicklaus, Zachary, Alexander, Kathryn, and Erin. In state on Monday, November 2, 2020 10:00 AM at St. Valentine Catholic Church, 14841 Beech Daly, Redford, MI, 48239. Funeral Mass follows at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Steve's memory to Angela Hospice or Alzheimer's Association. .






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
