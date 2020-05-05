Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Boldizar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven A. Boldizar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven A. Boldizar Obituary
Steven A. Boldizar

Garden City - Passed away May 4, 2020, Age 62. Beloved husband of Renee for 35 years. Loving father of Steven Jr. (Jessica) and the late Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Anna, Seth and Alaina. Dear brother of Neoma (the late Jack) Stratton, the late Sandy (the late John) Young, Michele (Mike) Bailey and Joe Boldizar. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 am at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -