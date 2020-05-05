|
Steven A. Boldizar
Garden City - Passed away May 4, 2020, Age 62. Beloved husband of Renee for 35 years. Loving father of Steven Jr. (Jessica) and the late Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Anna, Seth and Alaina. Dear brother of Neoma (the late Jack) Stratton, the late Sandy (the late John) Young, Michele (Mike) Bailey and Joe Boldizar. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 am at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 7, 2020