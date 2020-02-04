|
Steven "Steve" Glen Catalina
Clinton Twp. - Age 53, Passed away unexpectedly February 1, 2020
Loving father of Khrystyna (Patrick) Catalina and Abrey Burns. Proud grandfather of Indra and Isobel. Dearest son of the late Gerald and late Glenis. Dear brother of Nicole, Stephanie (Aldo) Fanelli and Anthony (Jennifer). Steve was a phenomenal artist and also enjoyed music & cooking. He studied at the College of Creative Studies in addition to serving in the U.S. Army. Visitation Sunday, February 9th 3-7pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Sharing of Memories 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to Sacred Heart Rehabilitation, in memory of Steven Catalina, 400 Stoddard Rd., Richmond, MI 48062.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020