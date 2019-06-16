|
Steven Harcourt age 85 of Lake Orion, formerly of Macomb. June 13, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Joan; loving father of Jeff (Kim) and the late Doug (Denise) Harcourt; proud grandfather of Sarah (Jason), Katie (Steve), Melissa, Alex and Max; great-grandfather of Benjamin; brother of the late John (late Emily) Harcourt; brother-in-law of Nancy (Jere) and the late Carol (late Tom). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Steven was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from General Motors after 39 years of service. He was a former member of the Warren Jaycees and longtime member of Cross of Glory Lutheran Church. Steven loved to travel with his family.
Funeral Service Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 11 a.m. with a 10 a.m. instate at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 16661 E. State Fair Ave., Detroit. The family will receive friends Monday 2p.m. to 9p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, Clinton Twp.
Suggested memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society, , Special Olympics, or Detroit Rescue Mission. Online condolences
www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019