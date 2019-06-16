Services
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
16661 E. State Fair Ave.
Detroit, MI
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
16661 E. State Fair Ave.
Detroit, MI
Steven Harcourt Obituary
Steven Harcourt age 85 of Lake Orion, formerly of Macomb. June 13, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Joan; loving father of Jeff (Kim) and the late Doug (Denise) Harcourt; proud grandfather of Sarah (Jason), Katie (Steve), Melissa, Alex and Max; great-grandfather of Benjamin; brother of the late John (late Emily) Harcourt; brother-in-law of Nancy (Jere) and the late Carol (late Tom). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Steven was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from General Motors after 39 years of service. He was a former member of the Warren Jaycees and longtime member of Cross of Glory Lutheran Church. Steven loved to travel with his family.

Funeral Service Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 11 a.m. with a 10 a.m. instate at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 16661 E. State Fair Ave., Detroit. The family will receive friends Monday 2p.m. to 9p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, Clinton Twp.

Suggested memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society, , Special Olympics, or Detroit Rescue Mission. Online condolences

www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
