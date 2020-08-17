Steven Jay Koss
Oak Park - Steven Jay Koss, 74, died on 16 August 2020. Beloved husband of 35 years of Mary Munoz Koss. Cherished father of Josh (Holly) Koss and Cathy (Vincent) Nicoletti. Proud grandfather of Avery Koss, Ryleigh Koss, Joe Nicoletti, Cara Nicoletti, and Jacob (Sarah) Nicoletti. Adoring great-grandfather of Zoey Guilstorf and Theo Nicoletti. Loving brother of Elyse (Richard) Jacobs. Dear brother-in-law of Becky (Gary) Ferguson, Lisa (Jim) Watts, Alan and the late Barbara Nim, and the late Linda (the late Wayne) Harris. Devoted son of the late Bernard and the late Dr. Sylvia Koss. Dear son-in-law of the late Joe and the late Virginia Noffsinger. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends. FUNERAL WILL BE A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON TUESDAY, 8/18 AT 3:30 P.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
.