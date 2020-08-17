1/1
Steven Jay Koss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Jay Koss

Oak Park - Steven Jay Koss, 74, died on 16 August 2020. Beloved husband of 35 years of Mary Munoz Koss. Cherished father of Josh (Holly) Koss and Cathy (Vincent) Nicoletti. Proud grandfather of Avery Koss, Ryleigh Koss, Joe Nicoletti, Cara Nicoletti, and Jacob (Sarah) Nicoletti. Adoring great-grandfather of Zoey Guilstorf and Theo Nicoletti. Loving brother of Elyse (Richard) Jacobs. Dear brother-in-law of Becky (Gary) Ferguson, Lisa (Jim) Watts, Alan and the late Barbara Nim, and the late Linda (the late Wayne) Harris. Devoted son of the late Bernard and the late Dr. Sylvia Koss. Dear son-in-law of the late Joe and the late Virginia Noffsinger. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends. FUNERAL WILL BE A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON TUESDAY, 8/18 AT 3:30 P.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved