Steven Lee Gil
Chesterfield Township - GIL, STEVEN: of Chesterfield Twp., Michigan; March 17, 2019
Born March 10, 1952 in Salina, Kansas. - U.S. Navy Vet.
Services are private. Beloved husband of Lisa Annette Gil (LaTorre). Dear father of Jeffrey Gil and Brianna (Jon) LaCroix. Son of Macario and Helen Gil (nee: Garcia) of Kansas. Brother of Michael (Haley) Gil, Gregory (Julie) Gil and the late Patricia Gil. Proud grandfather of Steven, Jaret, Jaden, and Jacksen Gil and Keira and Lukas LaCroix. Read his full obit, share a memory and/or sign his guest book at www.SimpleFunerals.net
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019