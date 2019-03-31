Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Gil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Lee Gil


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Lee Gil Obituary
Steven Lee Gil

Chesterfield Township - GIL, STEVEN: of Chesterfield Twp., Michigan; March 17, 2019

Born March 10, 1952 in Salina, Kansas. - U.S. Navy Vet.

Services are private. Beloved husband of Lisa Annette Gil (LaTorre). Dear father of Jeffrey Gil and Brianna (Jon) LaCroix. Son of Macario and Helen Gil (nee: Garcia) of Kansas. Brother of Michael (Haley) Gil, Gregory (Julie) Gil and the late Patricia Gil. Proud grandfather of Steven, Jaret, Jaden, and Jacksen Gil and Keira and Lukas LaCroix. Read his full obit, share a memory and/or sign his guest book at www.SimpleFunerals.net



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.