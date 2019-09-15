Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:00 PM
- - Kopitzke, Steven M. - Age 58- September 10, 2019 - Beloved son of the late Raymond, and the late Dolores. Dear brother of Ronald Kopitzke, Elaine Schwarz, Karen (John) Tiano, and Joseph Kopitzke. Loving companion of Vansessa Baker. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Visitation Monday from 3-9pm, with a 8pm Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
