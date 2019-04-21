|
|
Steven Magid
Formerly of Southfield - Steven Allen Magid was born in Detroit on November 30, 1956, and died on April 13, 2019, from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car on March 31, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. At his bedside were his father Martin Magid and his step-mother Susan Beale, of Bloomfield Hills; his brother Gary (Paula) of Belleville; his sisters Linda (D.C.) Duncan of Bluffton, SC, and Ann (Brett) Blaauw of Watkinsville, GA; and his step-brother Mark Henderson (Elena Goldstein) of New York City. Steve was pre-deceased by his wife Sheila Mahoney Ryer Magid of New Castle, PA, and by his mother Marcia Rosenberg Magid of Deerfield Beach, FL. Steve is also survived by many nephews, grand-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steve was a beautiful boy with curly blond hair and a lovely laugh. He grew into a brilliant teenager who played with Gary and played tricks on Linda. His curiosity and interest in science occasionally led to situations humorous in retrospect, such as the time his pet snake gave birth to 25 live snakes in the house. Beginning in his late teens, Steve suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and lived a difficult life as a result. He had not been heard from for the last 14 years, but was missed and loved every day.
Steve's remains were cremated, and a private internment will take place later.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019