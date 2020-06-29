Steven Pardo
Livonia - Steven Gerard Pardo, 50, of Livonia, died suddenly on June 27th. Steve is survived by his wife of 18 years, Leslie Kollin Pardo, his parents, Marilyn and Paul Pardo, sister Christine (Scott) Updike, in-laws, Arnold and Sharyanne Kollin, brothers-in-law, Andy (Elena) Kollin and Jimmy (Sheryll) Kollin, along with nieces and nephews Max Kollin, Elijah Kollin, Katelyn Wehrle, Sophie Kollin, Quinn Wehrle, Lily Kollin, and Carly & Emma Updike.
Steve was a veteran journalist for more than 25 years, spending over 22 years with The Detroit News, covering high-profile legal cases including the controversial Detroit Water and Sewer shutoffs of 2014. During his tenure with the News, Steve was the Breaking News Editor, Food Editor and in 1999, while covering holiday shopping at Fairlane, met a lovely young public relations executive and his future wife, Leslie Kollin.
This was a man who loved life. Steve didn't just cook - he entered and won high stakes chili cookoffs. He won two Greek Iron Chef competitions. He wisely became a competition judge - to taste the area's best BBQ, fruit pies and pizza. He was an officiant at numerous weddings. And Steve bravely wore a kilt to his wedding, a top hat to all formal events and a red clown nose when he went to the circus.
In Steve's passing, the Pardo and Kollin families have lost a person who loved family above all - a man who created traditions with nieces and nephews and always found ways big and small to connect and help with parents, aunts and uncles and distant relatives. In fact, no matter the distance, Steve found a way to visit and celebrate family with relatives worldwide.
A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 30th, officiated by Rabbi Paul Yedwab of Temple Israel. To best honor the memory of Steve Pardo, don't take things too seriously, spend time with your family - and if you feel compelled, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Steve's name. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.