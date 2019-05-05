Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
25800 Harper Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 777-0557
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Old Believers Church Cemetery
42401 Saal Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Steven Spakoff Obituary
Steven Spakoff

- - Spakoff, Steven (age 63) April 30, 2019. Son of the late Samuel and Helen.

Father of Steven Jr. and Margie, brother of Randy, nephew of Al Shpakoff, and ex-husband of Deanna. Visitation Sunday May 5, 2019 from 2 - 8 PM at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper, St. Clair Shores MI 48081.

Burial Monday 11 AM at Holy Trinity Old Believers Church Cemetery, 42401 Saal Rd. Sterling Heights MI 48313. Arrangements by Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, Hamtramck MI.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
