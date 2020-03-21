|
Steven Stanley Cauchi
Steven Stanley Cauchi was born August 5, 1939 and passed away on March 20, 2020. Steven never married nor had children but surrounded himself with beauty. Loving son of the late Leocadia "Lillian" Serwatka-Cauchi (deceased January 26, 1998). He is survived by dear cousins David and Frederick Clapp, Randolph and Nancy Serwatka and Sandra Smykowski. Dearest godfather to Cynthia McKay-Wilson. Preceded in death by his uncles and aunts; Jozef Serwatka, Geraldinia Serwatka-Clapp, Alexandria Serwatka-Smykowski and Mieczyslaw Serwatka. Cousins; Joan Serwatka-Giles, Robert Clapp, Mitchell Serwatka and Ralph Smykowski.
Memorial gathering at Harry J. Will in Redford on Sunday March 29 at 2:00pm until time of service, rosary at 5:00pm.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020