Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Warren, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Warren, MI
View Map
- - Elliott, Stewart B., age 91, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 17, 1927. Beloved husband of the late Mary Elliott; Loving father to Debi Elliott, the late Joan (Jack) Cawood, and the late Sharon (Dave) Sieradzki; Grandfather to Michele Cawood, Christine (Greg) Crutchfield, Stephanie (Sean) McPherson, Jack (Chelsea) Cawood, Shelby (Scott) Eckard, Shana Goodrich, and Chelsea Houthoofd; Great-grandfather to Parker Eckard, Amelia Eckard, Lucy McPherson, Archer Cawood, Estelle McPherson, and Dexter Cawood. Brother of Harold (Rose) Elliott and the late Roy, Norma and Doris. He will be remembered at a Memorial Service on Monday, August 26 at 3:00 pm, with guests welcome from 1-5 pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
