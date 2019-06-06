Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church
200 E. Wattles Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church
200 E. Wattles Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stjepan Balog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stjepan "Steve" Balog

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stjepan "Steve" Balog Obituary
Stjepan "Steve" Balog

- - passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 74. Steve worked at the GM Technical Center for over 40 years. Beloved husband of Rose for 47 years. Loving father of Robert (Daniela) and Aleksandra. Devoted "dido" of Max. Family will receive friends from 2-8pm with Rosary at 7pm on (today) Thursday, June 6, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, June 7, at St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church, 200 E. Wattles Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30. Family prefers memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or St. Lucy.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Download Now