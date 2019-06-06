|
Stjepan "Steve" Balog
- - passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 74. Steve worked at the GM Technical Center for over 40 years. Beloved husband of Rose for 47 years. Loving father of Robert (Daniela) and Aleksandra. Devoted "dido" of Max. Family will receive friends from 2-8pm with Rosary at 7pm on (today) Thursday, June 6, at A.J. Desmond and Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, June 7, at St. Lucy Croatian Catholic Church, 200 E. Wattles Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30. Family prefers memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or St. Lucy.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019