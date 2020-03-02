|
|
Stuart Courtis (Stu) Rankin
Traverse City - Stuart Courtis (Stu) Rankin, age 91, died in his sleep after a brief illness on February 7, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan.
Born in Detroit, Michigan to Paul T. and Dorothea C. Rankin in 1928, Stu lived in Michigan his entire life. Education was of paramount importance in his family and the legacy of service in education ran deep. His grandfather, Henry, and father, Paul Sr., served the Detroit Public Schools for decades as teachers then administrators. Both of his brothers, Paul Jr. and Graham, followed the same path. Stu was no exception.
Stuart had a lifelong love for learning. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan. After serving in the army based in Chicago during the Korean War, he got his teaching certificate, followed by a Master's degree and a PHD from Wayne State University. Stu taught in the Detroit Public Schools (DPS) before moving into a variety of administrative positions. Stu rounded out his 37 year career in Detroit as a deputy superintendent. After retiring from DPS, Stuart worked for the dean of education at MSU for a year before joining the University of Michigan School of Education faculty as an adjunct professor for the next twenty-two years. He finally retired at age 85. Stu was highly respected at the local, state, and national level for his significant contributions and dedication to improving teaching and learning for students. Even today his legacy lives on in four family members who are teachers.
Following in his father's footsteps, Stu became a member of the Prismatic Club in Detroit in 1969. Stu presented several thought provoking speeches at the club over the years but especially enjoyed sharing poetry about love at the annual Valentine's party.
Stuart had a passion for several hobbies including reading poetry, golf, sailing, and music. In his final years, Stu still enjoyed playing all his old favorites on the piano. In his early fifties, he ran in three Detroit Free Press marathons. Stu loved spending time with family and friends up north at the family cabin on Little Traverse Lake in Leelanau County. Stu was never happier than when he was out sailing in his red sunfish or spending "Happy Hour" on the round dock with the people he loved.
Family was always an important force in Stuart's life. On January 17, 1953, Stuart married Grace Marie Harper. They were married for 59 years until Marie's death in 2012. Stu was very proud of his beloved children and their families. He is survived by his children: Dan (Sharon), Nancy, and Peggy (John); seven grandchildren: Katy (Adam), Kristina (Jay), Bill (Louisa), Eric, Amy, Tarah, and Payton; and six great-grandchildren: Sophie, Henry, Penelope Rose, Jack, Liliana Marie, and Aurelia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:
Leelanau Conservancy P.O. Box 1007, Leland, MI 49654
or www.leelanauconservancy.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020