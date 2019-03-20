Services
Bloomfield Hills - Stuart Perlman, 82, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 18 March 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years of Elaine Perlman; Cherished father of Robin (Dr. Mitchell) Wayne and Ronna (David) Schmerin; Loving Poppi of Spencer Wayne, Jake Wayne, Amanda Schmerin and Zoey Schmerin; Brother-in-law of Sandy (Lexy) Stone and Barbara (Douglas) Keast. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019
