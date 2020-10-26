1/1
Stuart Rice
Stuart Rice

Farmington Hills - Stuart Rice (78) of Farmington Hills, Michigan died peacefully in his sleep, at home, in the early hours of October 18, 2020. He was born in Detroit on December 24, 1941 to Helen and Arthur Rice. Stuart attended Mumford High School and received a B.A. from Antioch College, a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, and an L.L.M. from New York University. He started practicing commercial law with his father in 1968 at the firm later known as Rice, Rice and Gilbert PC, a business he managed until he retired in 2009 to dedicate more time to his family and friends. Married to his beloved Laura Rice for 52 years, the very proud father of David ("Fred") Rice and loving father-in-law to Fred's wife, Noreen. He adored his granddaughter Maggie. Stuart had a love for Supreme Court history, early jazz, classic film noir, and writing and telling jokes that were often good but usually not. He was a longtime and devoted member of the Birmingham Temple. He is survived by Laura, Fred, Noreen, Maggie, his twin sister, Susan, his nephews Adam Rice and Mike Stein, as well as many longtime friends.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
