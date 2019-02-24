Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirk in the Hills
1340 W. Long Lake Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Stuart Shuster


- - Stuart Shuster, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elinor and companion of Joann. Dear father of William (Jacqueline), Ellen, and Joseph. Proud grandfather of Meg, Kate, Paul, Joseph, Elena, Evangeline, and many nieces and nephews. Loving brother of David (Betty) and brother in law of Alana. Memorial Service Saturday, March 2, 11am at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to Skyline Camp & Retreat Center.

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
