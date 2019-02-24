|
|
Stuart Shuster
- - Stuart Shuster, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elinor and companion of Joann. Dear father of William (Jacqueline), Ellen, and Joseph. Proud grandfather of Meg, Kate, Paul, Joseph, Elena, Evangeline, and many nieces and nephews. Loving brother of David (Betty) and brother in law of Alana. Memorial Service Saturday, March 2, 11am at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to Skyline Camp & Retreat Center.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019