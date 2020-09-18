Sue Colling Gniewek
Livonia - Our wonderful mother, Sue Colling Gniewek of Livonia, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, just weeks before her 84th birthday. She died peacefully at home with her family surrounding her after suffering many years with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Gniewek, son, Lane Jae, brother, Elliott Colling and sisters Colleen Reisig and Joan Colling. She was an amazing mother to Jolie (Ed) Snow, Kyle and Torin, loving Grammy to Kori and Kendal Snow, and Gramma-in-law to Alex Hill and Owen and Jocelyn Snow.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Snow's garden, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. We will be COVID cautious. Please RSVP to Jolie via phone or Facebook Messenger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.