Sue D. Young
Garden City - September 24, 2020, Age 80. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Jennifer (Dennis McMahon), Sarah (Michael) Roffi, and Katherine (Kenneth) Brake. Devoted grandmother of Alex, Drew, Samantha, Jack and Joey. Caring sister of Jane Grieger. Visitation Monday 2-7pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com