Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Greater Mack,
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Fanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Fanelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sue Fanelli Obituary
Sue Fanelli

St. Clair Shores - Suzanne K. "Sue" Fanelli (nee Whitton), March 11, 2019 of St. Clair Shores. Loving wife of the late Ralph. Dear mother of Joe (Gina), Patricia, Michael (Cathy), Ralph (Kate) and Mary (Martin) Frania. Beloved grandmother of Regina, Monica, Meagan, Anna, Allison, Leah and Thomas. Sister of Donald (Connie) and Raymond "Tony" (Carol). She was predeceased by her siblings, Giles (Pat), Marilyn (Bob) and Joe. Visitation Friday 2-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. In state Saturday 11:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores until her funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Share a memory at ahpeters.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now