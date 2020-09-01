Sue Jane SmithNorthville - Sue Jane Smith was born on March 7, 1955 to her late parents Ruth and Paul Weil and passed away on August 31, 2020. Sue was a dedicated and beloved Pediatric Nurse at the Children's Hospital in Detroit, Michigan for 32 years. She cared so deeply about her patients and their families and helped develop safety provisions for them as well. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids or gardening and knitting. Sue is survived by her loving husband Robert Smith Jr. Children; Robert Smith III (Bridget) and the late Christopher Smith, grandchildren; Declan, Riley, Sullivan and Finnegan Smith who were her everything. Dear sister of Judy and Thomas.Visitation is Friday Sept. 4, 2020 from 5-9pm at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Sue will be laid to rest next to her late son Christopher at Old Stonington Cemetery in Illinois. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute in honor of Sue.