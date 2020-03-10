Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Sue Lynn (Roberts) Dodson


1944 - 2020
Sue Lynn (Roberts) Dodson Obituary
Sue Lynn (nee Roberts) Dodson

Canton - March 7, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of Gerald. Loving mother of Todd (Paige) Mc Elroy, and Amy (David) Ferguson. Proud grandmother of Leland, Masie, Lilyrae, Casey and David. Dear sister of James "Chip" (Colleen) Roberts. Sue was selected as the first female building official in the State of Michigan. Funeral Service Saturday, March 14th 1 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd., W., Plymouth (Btwn. Sheldon & Beck). Visitation Friday, March 13th 1-9 PM, and Saturday, March 14th 12 noon until the 1 PM Funeral Service. Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 528, P.O. Box 6319, Plymouth, MI 48170. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
