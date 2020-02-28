Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
697 SW Baya Drive
Lake City, FL
Sue Marie Horle Shortridge


1939 - 2020
Sue Marie Horle Shortridge Obituary
Sue Marie Horle Shortridge

Lake City, FL - Sue Marie Shortridge passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 17, 2020 just shy of her 81st birthday in Dublin, Ohio after a long illness. Born February 18, 1939 in Detroit Michigan. Sue resided in Lake City, Florida where she met her husband Donald M. Shortridge from there they resided in Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa before retiring back in Lake City.

She had a very positive outlook on life and could make people laugh and smile even in her last days. She loved playing card, board and video games and adored their sweet dog Buttons.

Sue had a deep faith and loved the lord. She often said that, "Everyone's body will be perfect again in heaven", and she is now restored to perfect health again. We love you and will miss you. Preceded in death by her parents Amos Horle, Marie Horle (Davidson) and husband Donald M. Shortridge and sweet dog Buttons. Survived by brother Amos (Beverly) Horle, two children and three stepchildren, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday March 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 697 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
