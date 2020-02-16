|
|
Susan A. Dysarczyk
Canton - Age 66, of Canton, passed away February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Laura (Armando Lopez) and Katie (Dan) Vanderjagt. Adored grandmother of Lila, Paige, and Danny. Dear sister of Danny (Jayne) Lobert, Julie (Steve) Germond, David (Dawn Balhorn) Lobert, and the late Rick Lobert. Visitation Tuesday from 2-8pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. Funeral service Wednesday 11am, instate at 10:30am at the First United Methodist Church, 777 W. 8 Mile, Northville. Contributions appreciated to MMRF, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020