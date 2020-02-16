Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Dysarczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. Dysarczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan A. Dysarczyk Obituary
Susan A. Dysarczyk

Canton - Age 66, of Canton, passed away February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Laura (Armando Lopez) and Katie (Dan) Vanderjagt. Adored grandmother of Lila, Paige, and Danny. Dear sister of Danny (Jayne) Lobert, Julie (Steve) Germond, David (Dawn Balhorn) Lobert, and the late Rick Lobert. Visitation Tuesday from 2-8pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. Funeral service Wednesday 11am, instate at 10:30am at the First United Methodist Church, 777 W. 8 Mile, Northville. Contributions appreciated to MMRF, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -