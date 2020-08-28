Susan Bolton
West Bloomfield - Susan Bolton, 77, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 28 August 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Alan Bolton. Cherished mother of David (Karen) Bolton, Cary (Brittany) Bolton, Robin (Pete) Orman, and Dr. Brett (Dragana) Bolton. Proud grandmother of Dylan, Dean, Carly, Aiden, Niko, Niki, and Luca. Loving sister of Linda (the late Easton) Brodsky, Leslie (Richard) Kates, and the late Alan Victor. Devoted daughter of the late Juanita and the late George Victor. Loving granddaughter of the late Frances Chason. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, August 30, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com