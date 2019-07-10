Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Mercer Island Community Center
Susan Bytner Peyou

Susan Bytner Peyou Obituary
Susan Bytner Peyou

Seattle, WA - Susan Peyou Bytner of Seattle, Washington, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, passed away on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 29.5 years to Anthony, loving mother to Wade and Morgan, devoted daughter to Freda J. and the late Robert A. Bytner, sister to Robert (Pam) Bytner and the late Janet and Barbara, and sister-in-law of Roni Abrahamian. Also survived by many nieces & nephews.

Sue was always known as being a caregiver; As a nurse (40 years) and to her family and friends.

A memorial celebration will be held July 13th at 4 PM at the Mercer Island Community Center in Washington.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 10, 2019
