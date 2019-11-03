|
Susan Colbert
Age 74, of Southfield, died November 2, 2019.
Beloved life partner of Gerald R. Black. Devoted mother of Allyn (Maureen) Colbert.
Cherished sister to the late Harvey (Carol) Brodsky. Also survived by her nieces and nephews; the dear and loving Brodsky, Dronzek and Shalom families.
Graveside Services: 1:00 pm Monday 11/4/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.
Graveside Services: 1:00 pm Monday 11/4/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019