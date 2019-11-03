Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Colbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Colbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Colbert Obituary
Susan Colbert

Age 74, of Southfield, died November 2, 2019.

Beloved life partner of Gerald R. Black. Devoted mother of Allyn (Maureen) Colbert.

Cherished sister to the late Harvey (Carol) Brodsky. Also survived by her nieces and nephews; the dear and loving Brodsky, Dronzek and Shalom families.

Graveside Services: 1:00 pm Monday 11/4/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -