Susan Diebold
Fraser - Susan Diebold age 64 of Fraser, passed away May 28, 2019. Loving mother of Erin Rots. Dear daughter of Jack and JoAnn Diebold. Cherished sister of Steve Diebold, Nancy (Thad) Popa and Jan (Jim) Lehotsky. Memorial Service, Friday, June 7, 2019, 10:30 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 9:30 am until time of service. Memorials in Susan's name may be made to the . Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019