Susan Dubin
West Bloomfield - Susan Dubin, 74, died on August 26, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years of Dr. Howard Dubin. Cherished mother of Arthur Dubin and Matthew (Debbie) Dubin. Loving Nana of Alivia Dubin, Marcus Dubin, and Tessa Dubin. Devoted daughter of the late Arthur and the late Ann Jonas. Dear sister of James (Nancy) Jonas. Survived by loving best friend and caregiving canine, Wally; nieces Jennifer (Brad) Carlson, Jessica (Jason) Cooper, and Julie (Judd) Hirschfeld; and brother-in-law Larry (Kitty) Dubin and their son, Nick Dubin. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 28, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com