Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Gellasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Gellasch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Gellasch Obituary
Susan Gellasch

Grosse Pointe Farms - Susan Gellasch, age 68, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Michael (Lauren) and Christopher (Jennifer). Loved grandmother of Emily and John. Dear sister of Cheryl (Patrick) Quinlan and Davis (Patrice) Thomas. Visitation Wednesday 2-8PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Thursday 9:30AM until time of funeral service 10AM at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 375 Lothrop Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Memorial contributions in Susie's memory may be made to St. Paul Ev. Church. ahpeters.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -