Susan Gellasch
Grosse Pointe Farms - Susan Gellasch, age 68, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Michael (Lauren) and Christopher (Jennifer). Loved grandmother of Emily and John. Dear sister of Cheryl (Patrick) Quinlan and Davis (Patrice) Thomas. Visitation Wednesday 2-8PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Thursday 9:30AM until time of funeral service 10AM at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 375 Lothrop Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Memorial contributions in Susie's memory may be made to St. Paul Ev. Church. ahpeters.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020