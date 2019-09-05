Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church
1401 Whittier Road
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church
1401 Whittier Road
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Whitty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan K. Whitty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan K. Whitty Obituary
Susan K. Whitty

St. Clair Shores - Susan Kathryn Whitty passed into eternity on September 2, 2019. She was welcomed there by her loving son Jeff, her sister Diane and her adored parents Bruce and Kay. Sue is survived by her sons Robert (Lisa) and John (Juhani) Whitty and her brother Bruce (Jeanne) Grubb. She will also be sorely missed and fondly remembered by generations of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews: Laura, Bob, Jake, Justin, Cari, Jim, Iris, Isabelle, Elizabeth, Sharif, Sofia, Yusef, Amin and Chris. She was loved, supported and prayed for until the very end by the best collection of friends a person could have hoped for. "Momma Sue", Auntie Sue, Suzie loved you all. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7th at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church,1401 Whittier Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Family visitation begins at 9:30am. The Mass begins 10:30am. Luncheon to follow. Details to be announced at Mass. In lieu of flowers please donate to s Project or Habitat for Humanity. Feel free to share a memory of Sue at:

www.verheyden.org

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.