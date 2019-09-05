|
|
Susan K. Whitty
St. Clair Shores - Susan Kathryn Whitty passed into eternity on September 2, 2019. She was welcomed there by her loving son Jeff, her sister Diane and her adored parents Bruce and Kay. Sue is survived by her sons Robert (Lisa) and John (Juhani) Whitty and her brother Bruce (Jeanne) Grubb. She will also be sorely missed and fondly remembered by generations of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews: Laura, Bob, Jake, Justin, Cari, Jim, Iris, Isabelle, Elizabeth, Sharif, Sofia, Yusef, Amin and Chris. She was loved, supported and prayed for until the very end by the best collection of friends a person could have hoped for. "Momma Sue", Auntie Sue, Suzie loved you all. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7th at St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church,1401 Whittier Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. Family visitation begins at 9:30am. The Mass begins 10:30am. Luncheon to follow. Details to be announced at Mass. In lieu of flowers please donate to s Project or Habitat for Humanity. Feel free to share a memory of Sue at:
www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019