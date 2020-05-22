Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Susan Karen (Barcus) McEwan

Susan Karen (Barcus) McEwan
Susan Karen (Barcus) McEwan

Wife, mother, friend, and educator left this world on Thursday, May 21. The joy of her smile and the offering of a helping hand will be deeply missed by all family and friends.

For several years she worked in the Three District Vocational Education Program as a child care educator. Every school year, her students were invited to join the community in raising young children with love, laughter, and a favorite crayon.

Her immediate family will join together for a private burial. A memorial service will be held later this summer at the Fenton United Methodist Church. Those desiring may make contributions to the Fenton United Methodist Church Building Fund, 119 S Leroy St, Fenton, MI 48430. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
