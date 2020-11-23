1/1
Susan Leader Wilson
Susan Leader Wilson

- - of Franklin, Michigan passed November 21, 2020. Beloved wife to the late attorney, Bruce O Wilson. Born to Dr. Luther R. Leader and Marian Widman Leader on February 3, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. Sister to the late Albert Charles (Gus) Leader and Jane Widman Leader Cooper. Loving mother to Stephen Luther Wilson and Wendy Wilson Day (Paul). Dearest grandmother to Molly Elizabeth Day and Wilson Charles Day and aunt to three nephews and eight nieces. Sue grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and attended Birmingham High School. She earned a degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University before teaching second grade in the Pontiac school system next door to her childhood and lifelong best friend, Sarah (Sally) Wells Van De Mark. Susan was very proud of her school teaching years. She was a dog lover and always had at least one to complete her family. The most important things to her were her family and friends. She loved traveling the world, skiing and spending time "Up North" at Reed Ranch and Ginger Quill with her nieces, nephews and cherished loved ones. One of her favorite places to vacation was the Ocean Club of Florida. Sue wanted people to have a good time and was a comfort to those in distress. It will be said that she touched many with her kindness and love. Sue's final resting place is beside her husband at Franklin Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation or Leader Dogs for the Blind. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
